Photos: Usain Bolt Unveils daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt as He Celebrates Girlfriend, Kasi Bennett on Her Birthday

Oh! The gorgeousness that is Usain Bolt’s daughter.

The former sprinter unveiled his adorable daughter on Instagram as he celebrated his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett on the occasion of her birthday.

Olympia Lightning Bolt was beyond gorgeous in the mother-daughter photo shoot with her mother as her father declared his undying love to his babymama, promising to do all within his power to keep the smile on her face.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday 😂😂😂”, he wrote.

Kasi also took to her Instagram page to share pictures of her ‘gift’ and photos of their mummy and me photo shoot.

