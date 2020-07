Billionaire, Ned Nwoko and his starlet wife, Regina Daniels held the christening ceremony for their son whom the actress bore on Monday, June 29.

The newborn who was dubbed ‘Nollywood’s Baby of the Year’ by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has been named Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

The christening ceremony held on Friday, July 10, 2020, as few friends and family gathered together to celebrate with the Nwokos.

