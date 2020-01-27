Photos of Bryant’s crashed plane emerges

The first images of the terrifying crash that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant have emerged.

The legendary LA Lakers guard and NBA icon tragically passed away aged 41 after a helicopter crash on a hill in Calabasas California, plunging the world of sports and beyond into mourning.

And now gossip site TMZ has released harrowing images showing the flaming wreckage strewn across the Calabasas hillside.

According to TMZ, the helicopter went up in a ball of fire after hitting the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under “unknown circumstances.”

The FAA said it was informed by local authorities that there were five people onboard at the time of the crash. None survived.

See images shared by TMZ below.

