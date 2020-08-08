Photos: Marriage Rites Between Adama Indimi and Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim in Full Gear

Adama Indimi and her boyfriend of over a year are currently undergoing marriage rites to become husband and wife.

The daughter of billionaire oil magnate, Muhammed Indimi and her beau, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, the owner of Bicenergy and F1 team, Arrows, kicked off their nuptial ceremony, on Friday, August 7, with the traditional Henan night which held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Ado-Ibrahim who hails from Kogi State, Ebira precisely, is reportedly the heir to the throne of Ebira land.

The Nikkai ceremony between Adama Indimi and her love, which is slated for today, Saturday, August 8, kicked off at 10am this morning.

Check out some of the pictures and videos from the ceremony last night.

