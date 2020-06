Kanye West has joined the #BlackLivesMatter protest in his native Chicago hometown.

The billionaire has sent his money ahead (earlier donating $2million to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and setting up a college trust fund for Gianna Floyd; George Floyd’s daughter) and is now giving himself to the cause.

Sporting a black face mask, grey hooded cardigan and brown pants, the very vocal father of four was caught on Camera, marching along with other protesters.

See photos below.

