Photos From Regina Daniels’ Induction Ceremony in Anioma, Delta State

Congratulations to Regina Daniels!

Yesterday, the actress was inducted into the Otu-Udu Group of Anioma community in Anioma, Delta State.

Daniels was accompanied by her husband, Senator-Elect Ned Nwoko and her mother to the event helmed by the titled women in the community. The ceremony reportedly is an old tradition designed to initiate newly-married women into the world of wifehood.

Others who showed up for the actress include her colleagues in the industry: Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Ejike Asiegbu, and many more others.

