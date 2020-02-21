Photos from Osinbajo’s son’s traditional wedding

It’s party time in the house of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as his son, Laolu who was called to the bar in 2018 traditionally got married to his sweetheart, Sekemi Braithwaite on Thursday.

On his page on social media, the young man, who is also a preacher like his father, quoted the scriptures to share his joy.

He wrote:

“BECOMING; Enroute to two become one. Thank you Jesus. It is only you that put this smile on my face. For we are members of His body, of His flesh and of His bones. For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’ Ephesians 5;30-31 NKJV.”

The white wedding will hold this weekend.

See more photos from the event below…