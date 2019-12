The photos from the just-concluded Laugh Fest event, a variety fundraising event, is here.

The event was attended by stars including Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Beverly Naya, Chigurl, Bryan Okwara, the Mbadiwe Twins, Mercy Eke, and was organised by Osas Ighodaro, who lost her sister to malaria.

She is fighting to eradicate malaria from the nation through her Joyful Joy Foundation, Bellanaija reports.

Check out the photos below.