Photos from George Floyd’s Final Funeral Service in Houston

George Floyd has been laid to rest two weeks after he was murdered.

Family and friends of the dearly departed gathered in his hometown of Houston Texas at The Fountain of Praise Church, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, to pay their last respects.

Celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather who covered the funeral cost, Channing Tatum, Neyo, etc., were in attendance.

Other prominent guests present include; Houston’s mayor, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Texans player J.J. Watt, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and many others.

The families of the late 46-year-old Floyd were led into the church by Rev. Al Sharpton as several police officers from Texas Southern University stood guard at the entrance, wearing face masks printed with Floyd’s dying words. ( “I can’t breathe”).

In a pre-recorded video played during the service, Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden paid tribute to George Floyd and urged Americans to continue the fight against racism and injustice.

“As I have said to you privately, I know you will never feel the same again.

“Unlike most, you must grieve in public. It’s a burden, a burden that is now your purpose to change the world for the better in the name of George Floyd”.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also shared a few words for the mourners.

“I want to acknowledge those young marchers in the streets. Many of them could not be in this place.

“They are black and brown, they are Asian. They are white. They are protesting and marching. And I’m saying as a momma, ‘I hear your cry.’ That is what George Floyd wanted us to know.”

Lee who confessed that she has been unable to get over George Floyd’s last words “I can’t breathe” said his death served a purpose.

“His assignment turned into a purpose,” she said. “And that purpose was heard around the world. There are people rising up that will never sit down until you get justice.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced at the funeral for George Floyd that he will sign an executive order that bans chokeholds in the city.

“In this city, you have to give a warning before you shoot,” Turner said. “In this city, you have a duty to intervene.”

George Floyd was buried next to his mother, Lacendra, known as “Cissy”, at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.

He was murdered by Derek Chauvin, an ex-officer of the Minneapolis Police two weeks ago and his last words as he laid down dying was ‘Mama’.

See Photos from the funeral.

