Congratulations to Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye!
Nollywood actor and model and his celebrity makeup artist partner had their official wedding introduction ceremony on Saturday, Oct 12. And this came as a surprise to their fans, especially because they kept their relationship off social media.
Anita only hinted the upcoming wedding introduction in a post in which she said: “Not my usual Saturday, but MY SATURDAY #RoadToBae2020 #TheIntroduction #MissToMrs #PrincessAnita #OndoPrincess”
Emmanuel also shared a photo of his outfit, writing “Let’s go…”
See photos below:
View this post on Instagram
Road to Bae 2020 • AsoOke: @deroyalfabrics Gele ties by: @oni_gele Brides Outfit: @alainebyceline Bag: @pinkperfection_accessories Makeup: @anitabrowsstudio Rose Jewelry Set: @sterlinglamsofficial Alari & Bead: Vintage Groom’s Outfit: @vanskere Groom’s Shoes: @ddavidshoes Cap: @tdacoutoure Planner: @aflairtorememberevent Videography: @wealthmediahouse • • #RoadToBae2020 #theintroduction
View this post on Instagram
Road to Bae 2020 • AsoOke: @deroyalfabrics Gele ties by: @oni_gele Brides Outfit: @alainebyceline Bag: @pinkperfection_accessories Makeup: @anitabrowsstudio Rose Jewelry Set: @sterlinglamsofficial Alari & Bead: Vintage Groom’s Outfit: @vanskere Groom’s Shoes: @ddavidshoes Cap: @tdacoutoure Planner: @aflairtorememberevent Videography: @wealthmediahouse • • #RoadToBae2020 #TheIntroduction
View this post on Instagram
Day 1 of Forever & a day. : AsoOke: @deroyalfabrics Gele Artist: @oni_gele Outfit: @alainebyceline Purse: @pinkperfection_accessories Rose Set: @sterlinglamsofficial Alari & Bears: Vintage Wedding Ring: @bozjewelry : : Makeup: @anitabrowsstudio Planner Of Eternity: @aflairtorememberevent : : #PrincessAdetoye #AnitaBrows #RoadToBae2020 #Bae2020 #WeddingOutfit #Weddings