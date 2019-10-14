Congratulations to Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye!

Nollywood actor and model and his celebrity makeup artist partner had their official wedding introduction ceremony on Saturday, Oct 12. And this came as a surprise to their fans, especially because they kept their relationship off social media.

Anita only hinted the upcoming wedding introduction in a post in which she said: “Not my usual Saturday, but MY SATURDAY #RoadToBae2020 #TheIntroduction #MissToMrs #PrincessAnita #OndoPrincess”

Emmanuel also shared a photo of his outfit, writing “Let’s go…”

See photos below: