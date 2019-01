Adekunle Gold and Simi are having fun together in Cape Town, South Africa.

The newlyweds who recently tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this month, took to their Instagram to share photos and videos from their honeymoon in Cape Town.

And this comes barely a week after they both dropped their marriage music video, “Promise,” which has since become a favourite tune on many lips.

Check out their honeymoon images below:

View this post on Instagram AYO A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi) on Jan 21, 2019 at 7:24am PST