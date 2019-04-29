Photos: Eku Edewor Celebrates as Her Mum Gets Married for the Third Time

Eku Edewor is super happy for her mum.

Yesterday, the Edewor’s mum exchanged the marital vows with Dr. Victor Izegbu at a church event in the United Kingdom.

And this comes three months after Edewor shared the heartwarming photograph from her mother’s wedding ceremony with a caption which tells her mother’s story, and why she believes in falling in love again and again, and her faith in her mother. See the post here.

Now, the couple has exchanged their vows and their families are happy for them.

See the photos below: