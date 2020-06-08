Photos: DJ Cuppy Joins Black Lives Matter Protest in London

DJ Cuppy has joined the revolution!

The Apple music radio host joined the Black Lives Matter protest in London while also speaking on the increased incidents of rape and gender based violence.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from the March writing;

“I honestly thought of SO many reasons to NOT protest, but the truth is I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t go and support! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽

“Isaiah 1:17 ….Straight after my radio show today, I joined my brothers and sisters who are protesting against racial injustice faced by black people globally.

“I’m also taking this moment to stand against gender-based violence and sexual assault taking place in Nigeria. Together we MUST do better 🌍 Cc: @CuppyFoundation #BlackLivesMatter #SayNoToRape”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

