Photo Story: Trump Enjoys Sumo Wrestling in Japan

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on Photo Story: Trump Enjoys Sumo Wrestling in Japan

US President Donald Trump on Sunday attended a sumo wrestling tournament during his four-day visit to Japan, describing the event as “an incredible evening”.

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, sat alongside Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo and Mr Trump later presented a prize to the winner.

Ahead of his visit, Trump had said he always found the sport “fascinating”, and he was just in time for the competition after enjoying a round of golf with PM Abe at a course in Chiba.

Check out photos from Trump and Melania’s sumo trip below.

Photo credit: BBC

, ,

Related Posts

AFRIMA Joins the Continent in Celebrating World Africa Day 2019

May 26, 2019

Photo: White Walker by Johnnie Walker Screens “Game of Throne” Finale

May 25, 2019

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Receives Honourary Degree From Yale

May 23, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *