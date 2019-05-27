Photo Story: Trump Enjoys Sumo Wrestling in Japan

US President Donald Trump on Sunday attended a sumo wrestling tournament during his four-day visit to Japan, describing the event as “an incredible evening”.

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, sat alongside Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo and Mr Trump later presented a prize to the winner.

Ahead of his visit, Trump had said he always found the sport “fascinating”, and he was just in time for the competition after enjoying a round of golf with PM Abe at a course in Chiba.

