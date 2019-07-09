Photo Story: Shiites Bloody Protest in Abuja

We reported earlier that members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Shiites, on Tuesday invaded the National Assembly complex leading to a bloody exchange with security operatives.

The protesters numbering over a hundred were chanting songs of solidarity for their leader, Ibrahim Elzakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015.

After storming the legislative grounds, the protesters got rowdy when they were prevented from entering the complex.

They then clashed with security personnel, disarming some and shooting at least three policemen and injuring others.

This is the second time in two months that the sect has caused mayhem at the National Assembly complex as they continue to press for the release of their leader, El-Zakzaky.

Check out photos from the chaos below…

Building in the complex destroyed

A policeman hurt during the clash
,

