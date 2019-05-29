Photo Story: Sanwo-Olu Sworn in as Governor of Lagos

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been sworn in as the new governor of Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Sanwo-Olu, who won the March 9 gubernatorial poll, completed his oath at exactly 11.35am, and was declared the 15th governor of Lagos.

His deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, took his oath earlier at the Tafa Balewa square amid pomp and pageantry.

Immediate past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode was absent at the event, as was national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who joined other party bigwigs to witness the swearing-in of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Eagle Square, Abuja

See more photos of Sanwo-Olu’s swearing in below:

Image credit: Punch