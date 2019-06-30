Photo Story: Protesters Storm COZA in Abuja, Lagos

Some protesters on the platform of #ChurchToo Movement on Sunday morning stormed the Commonwealth Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja and Lagos.

The protesters marched to the church to protest alleged rape of Busayo Dakolo, celebrity photographer, by Biodun Fatoyimbo, senior pastor of COZA.

Nigerian media have been awash with reports of the reactions trailing the rape saga since the news broke Friday.

While Fatoyinbo has denied the allegation, many Nigerians – including top actors and celebrities – have asked him to step down as leader of the church.

Photo credit: TheCable