Photo Story: PDP Takes Nasarawa By Storm

Bare 36 days to the presidential elections, the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in full gear and on Thursday it stormed Nasarawa state, north-central Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the party, Uche Secondus, national chairman of the party; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the House of Representatives, were among the dignitaries who attended the event in the capital Lafia.

Speaking at the rally, the opposition party enjoined Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

See some pictured from the rally below: