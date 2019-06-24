Photo Story: Osinbajo Worships at RCCG in New York

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo worshipped at the regional headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in New York on Sunday.

Osinbajo also held a meeting with some Nigerians in the Big Apple as part of his visit to the United States.

On Saturday, the vice president embarked on a 4-day trip to the United States where he is expected to meet US vice-president Mike Pence, and a host of other notable personalities.

Osinbajo, a professor of law, is also an ordained pastor of RCCG, and heads a church on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Below are some pictures of Osinbajo during Sunday’s service in New York…