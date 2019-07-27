Photo Story: Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu Ooni Others Attend Esther Ajayi’s “Celebrate The Comforter.”

There was a stellar feel to the congregation as Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, the founder of the Love of Christ of Generation (C & S) Church, London held the 3rd edition of “Celebrate The Comforter.”

The event which took place in Tafawa Balewa Square was attended by prominent personalities like former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni, of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, celebrity Nigerian journalist/publisher Dele Momodu, amongst others.

