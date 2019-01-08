Photo Story: NLC Hosts Nationwide Protest over Minimum Wage

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Photo Story: NLC Hosts Nationwide Protest over Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commenced a nationwide protest over the N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the country.

NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, led the rally as the union members gathered at the Labour House Abuja and marched across various parts of the nation’s capital to drive home their demand.

The protest by the workers followed a meeting between the Federal Government the leaders of the union, presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Monday.

Mr Wabba said the rally is targeted at compelling the Federal Government to facilitate all the processes that will culminate in the payment of the new minimum wage for workers.

See more photos from the rally below.

, ,

Related Posts

Bloody Mistake: Robber Learns the Hard Way not to Rob Female MMA Star in Brazil

January 8, 2019

Girl, 13, Forced Into Prostitution, ‘Sleeps with 11 Men Daily’

January 8, 2019

FG Budgets N8.7bn for Suspended Nigerian Air

January 8, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *