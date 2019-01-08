Photo Story: NLC Hosts Nationwide Protest over Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commenced a nationwide protest over the N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the country.

NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, led the rally as the union members gathered at the Labour House Abuja and marched across various parts of the nation’s capital to drive home their demand.

The protest by the workers followed a meeting between the Federal Government the leaders of the union, presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Monday.

Mr Wabba said the rally is targeted at compelling the Federal Government to facilitate all the processes that will culminate in the payment of the new minimum wage for workers.

