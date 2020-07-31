Photo Story: Buhari observes Sallah at home with family

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined millions of Muslims across the country to celebrate Sallah (Eid-el-Kabir).

The president, in company of his family and close associates, observed the Muslim sacred occasion at his residence in the Aso Villa State House.

Buhari had in a Sallah message called on Nigerians to observe safety protocols during the celebration, saying we must continue to sacrifice to overcome the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos from the presidential villa however show that social distancing was not observed during the event and no member of the family could be seen wearing a mask.

See more photos from the celebration below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

