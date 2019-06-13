Photo Story: Buhari Fetes African Leaders on Democracy Day

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night hosted African leaders and top diplomats to Democracy Day dinner at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The dinner, which was held at the banquet hall of the state house, had in attendance President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, President George Weah of Liberia, President Macky Sall  of Senegal and President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including Bola Tinubu, were also in attendance at the event.

Check out pics from the power dinner below…

Buhari, wife, Aisha share a toast to Nigeria

VP Osinbajo making a toast et the event

