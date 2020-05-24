Photo Story: Buhari, family celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

President Muhammadu Buhari and his immediate family joined Muslim faithful across the country to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Commonly referred to as small Sallah, Eid-el-Fitr is observed at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, signifying the end of the mandatory 30-day fasting and sighting of the crescent moon.

The first family held the Eid prayers in the state house grounds in a format consistent with social distancing guidelines over the Coronavirus pandemic.

While most of the family members wore the required face masks, the president, who is seen reclining on a chair, was once again not wearing one during the event.

First Lady Aisha Buhari also didn’t wear a mask during the prayer session.

Buhari, in his Sallah message to the country yesterday, made it clear there would be no State House visits this year as was customary during such celebrations.

He thanked Muslims and al Nigerians for their sacrifice so farm and called for more patience and empathy as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out photos from the State House below…

