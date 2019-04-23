Photo Story: Buhari, Emir of Qatar Meet in Abuja

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Photo Story: Buhari, Emir of Qatar Meet in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Althani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Qatari Emir, on a state visit to Nigeria, arrived at the presidential villa shortly after noon on Tuesday and was received by Buhari at the forecourt of the president’s office.

After the meeting, Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said both leaders discussed the recharge of Lake Chad with water from the Congo Basin, and other areas of economic cooperation.

See photos of the visit below.

The two leaders met for several hours Tuesday
Both leaders inspecting a parade
Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, met with the Qatari leader
Both men discussed areas of mutual interests

,

Related Posts

PMB

Just In: Buhari, Emir of Qatar in Crucial Meeting

April 23, 2019

‘Provide Proof’ – Saraki Hits Tinubu over Budget Padding Claims

April 23, 2019

‘Buhari Must Appoint Only the Brightest People This Time’ – Bakare

April 23, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *