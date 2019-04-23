Photo Story: Buhari, Emir of Qatar Meet in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Althani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Qatari Emir, on a state visit to Nigeria, arrived at the presidential villa shortly after noon on Tuesday and was received by Buhari at the forecourt of the president’s office.

After the meeting, Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said both leaders discussed the recharge of Lake Chad with water from the Congo Basin, and other areas of economic cooperation.

See photos of the visit below.