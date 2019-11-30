Photo Story: Buhari commences 4-day visit to Daura

President Buhari arrived at his hometown of Daura on Friday, November 29th where he is expected to spend the next four days for official work.

Buhari was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Deputy Governor Alh. Manir Yakubu.

In his hometown Daura, he was received by Emir of Daura Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar and his nephew, Musa Haro Daura, the newly installed Danmadamin Daura.

Buhari, who is on a four-day official visit to the state, will on Monday participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the University of Transportation, Daura and commission the Kwanar Gwante (Shargalle Road), which is off Kano-Daura Road.

The specialized university, which will be built by CCECC Nigerian Ltd, will focus on research and development of human capital for the transport sector.

It will join the Maritime University, another specialised tertiary institution, also in the transport sector.