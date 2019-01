Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has arrived in Nigeria after his trip to the US.

The aircraft conveying Atiku and Senate President Bukola Saraki landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 3pm, which allows him time to prepare for the presidential debate which will take place 7pm.

Atiku departed from the US after a town hall meeting with Nigerians in Washington DC.

See pictures of his arrival in Abuja below…