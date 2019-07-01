Photo Story: Atiku Cools Off in Dubai

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken some time off politics to engage with some of his close buddies in Dubai, UAE.

Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, tweeted pictures of Atiku’s visit to the oil-rich city.

Among those with the former vice-president is Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The last time Atiku was seen publicly in Dubai was in the buildup to the 2019 elections when bigwigs of the PDP hit the Gulf city for a strategic meeting.

