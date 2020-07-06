Photo: Here’s How Toolz Oniru-Demuren Was Supposed to Ring in Her Birthday but Covid-19 Said No

Covid-19 has put a downer on Toolz Oniru-Demuren’s birthday plans for the year 2020.

The OAP who clocked plus one today, July 6, revealed that she was to be on an island somewhere downing cocktails and mocktails in celebration of her new year but alas, 2020 isn’t that year.

Sharing a photo of herself drinking cocktail from a huge glass while refilling it at the same time, the mother of one wrote;

“How my chweny chweny birthday was supposed to start on some island somewhere…but coro said no. Nonetheless, happy birthday to meeee… Grateful, thankful, blessed and all of the above!”

Happy birthday Toolz, there’s always next year.

