Phoebe Waller-Bridge Speaks About Her Involvement in New ‘James Bond’ Film

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has shared more details about her involvement in the upcoming installment of the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die.

During a conversation with BBC, the Fleabag creator said: “They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines.”

She added that she wasn’t brought on to make sure things are politically correct. “They were already doing that themselves,” she explained. “They’re having that conversation with themselves the whole time. It was much more practical. Just, ‘You’re a writer, we need some help with these scenes. And you come up with some dialogue for these characters.'”

Being a part of a Bond movie is something that the Brit has dreamed of since childhood. She did get to sit down with Bond himself to get a feel for the movie before jumping at the opportunity.

“We met for coffee and then a few months later we met again. And then I met the director Cary Joji Fukunaga and then I met Daniel [Craig] after that,” Waller-Bridge said about meeting the actor in New York City. It was reportedly his idea to add Waller-Bridge to the writers’ room.

No Time to Die is set to release in April 2020, five years after the franchise’s last entry, Spectre.