Phoebe Waller-Bridge Recieves BAFTA’s Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year

Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge!

Yesterday the actress-producer dedicated her BAFTA’s Britannia Award for British artist of the year to a story producer on Killing Eve and Fleabag season two who she said was “behind the scenes” but was integral to those two shows on Friday at a star-studded gala dinner.

Per THR, she kicked off her speech by saying that “this has been the most extraordinary year of my life.” She acknowledged that she had a lot of people to thank but said that she would “roll them all up into one” by focusing on a collaborator who she’s worked particularly closely with.

She thanked Jenny Robins, “the woman who’s been with me every step of the way.” She added, “she’s been a sounding board, a structure machine, and a fantastic friend.” She joked that the one piece of writing she hadn’t sent Robins was the speech she was delivering.

Waller-Bridge then told a story of finishing writing and revising the second season of Fleabag at Robins’ family home in the countryside and “going mad” until a series of hornets bothered and interrupted them and they had to chase the hornets out of the house. “The next day we woke up and completely cracked the story… They shook everything up and solved everything, which is basically what Jenny did for me. So thank you, Jenny, my story hornet,” she said. She then dedicated the award to Robins.

“I’m so lucky to make the work that I’ve dreamed of making,” she concluded.

It has been a great year for Waller-Bridge. Recall her BBC and Amazon series Fleabag netted 6 Emmy wins including best actress, writing and comedy series. Killing Eve, on which Waller-Bridge is a creator and executive producer, won best drama actress for Jodie Comer.