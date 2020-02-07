Phillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay, saying his sexuality had “become an issue in my head”

Schofield appeared on ITV’s This Morning and was interviewed by his co-host Holly Willoughby about his decision to come out.

Phillip Schofield married his wife back in 1993 with two daughters.

“I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.”

“My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

Schofield said he was “very conscious” of the “hurt”, “pain” and “upset” he had caused his family.

“I do feel guilty… But I am proud of myself today,” he said.

Offering him words of support, Willoughby held her friend in a huge embrace and told him: “I will be by your side forever,”

She also posted a photograph of the two of them on Instagram, and wrote: “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today.”