Pharrell Williams Launches Skincare Line, Humanrace

Pharrell Williams is the latest celebrity to delve into the beauty industry with the launch of his skincare line, Humanrace.

Page Six reports that the singer and producer has teamed up with his long time dermatologist, Elena Jones, to develop products that has made the 47-year-old retain his teenage looks over the years.

Come November 25, 2020, Pharrell will officially launch the products from the skincare line. The products are said to contain luxurious ingredients like snow mushroom extracts, glycolic acid, kaolin clay, amongst others.

The range of products come in tubs made from 50% poat-consumer recycled plastic, an initiative for a greener earth.

Speaking on the new venture, Pharrell said;

“Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit, sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes, you’ve got to get rid of dead skin.

Ever dreamed of drinking from Pharrell Williams’ fountain of youth, here’s your chance.

