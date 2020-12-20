Pharrell Reveals Some Justin Timberlake Tracks Were Originally Made for Michael Jackson

Pharrell has revealed that some of the tracks Michael Jackson passed on were included on Justin Timberlake’s Justified.

The producer spoke about this in a new interview on the Revolt TV podcast Drink Champs, where he talked about his time with N.O.R.E & DJ EFN, including their “Superthug” collaboration and being rejected by both Prince and Michael Jackson.

“Michael turned us down too,” Pharrell shared, after telling the podcast hosts how Prince passed on one of his tracks.

“John McClain was his manager at the time,” Pharrell continued. “We sent him pretty much all the stuff y’all are hearing on the Justified album. That’s all the Michael stuff.”

Justified is now best known as Justin Timberlake’s debut 2002 album. Now, Pharrell says all but one song was originally created for the King of Pop.

Pharrell on Drink Champs said most of the tracks for Justified were originally made for MJ and MJ’s manager hit them back like “Michael don’t wanna sing over this shit, he wants the shit you be giving NORE” lmao — Kibbutzy Collins (@atrak) December 19, 2020

He further added that Jackson wanted something more like Pharrell’s iconic 1998 track with N.O.R.E.

“John McClain was like, ‘Man Michael don’t want that shit,’” Pharrell remembered. “‘He want that shit you’re giving Noreaga….he want that ‘Superthug.’”

Pharrell opened up about his feelings on the Drake vs. Pusha T beef.

Check out the entire interview below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

