Pharmaceutical Institute says ‘no evidence’ Madagascar herb cures COVID-19

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has said that its analysis of the Madagascar herb did not show any evidence that the herb could cure COVID-19.

Dr Obi Adigwe, the Director-General of the agency, made the disclosure in Abuja during an interview with newsmen.

He said: “The Minister of Health gave us the mandate to find out if COVID Organics (CVO) can cure COVID-19, and we did not get any evidence that it can. This is because our analysis shows there is no evidence that it can cure COVID-19.”

The herb, tagged ‘COVID-Organics'(CVO), was touted by President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina as a cure for the dreaded disease.

And President Muhammadu Buhari in May directed airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar syrup into the country

Asked the reason for different result findings from Madagascar, Dr Adigwe said Madagascar was hiding its analysis of the product. “The analysis we gave in our report is more detailed than anything they had from their country. They are hiding the analysis of their own product. If you go online, you cannot get the level of analysis that we gave.

“They are hiding a lot of things and I think it is possible that they know that they don’t have strong science backing up their claim. But our own analysis does not show any proof that it can cure COVID-19.”

Adigwe said NIPRID was working on a product for the virus and that it has shown a lot of promise. “We have finished pre-clinical studies. We are now trying to package it for the clinical trial and that is a great deal of work.”

He, however, said that the agency has not gotten any funding for the product research till date, adding that if the agency gets the requisite funds, it could present something worthwhile in the next six months.

