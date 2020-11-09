Pfizer makes breakthrough in COVID-19 Vaccine

US drug maker Pfizer Inc says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90-percent effective, signalling a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than a million people and ravaged economies worldwide.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drugmakers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek US authorisation this month for emergency use of the vaccine for people aged 16 to 85.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, said.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development programme at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”

For Pfizer to seek US authorisation for emergency use of its vaccine, it will need two months of safety data from about half the study’s 44,000 participants, which is expected late this month.

The MSCI index of world stock markets hit a record high following the announcement. Pfizer shares were indicated 6 percent higher in New York, while BioNTech’s US stock leapt 18 percent.

Pfizer and BioNTech have a $1.95bn contract with the US government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year. They have also reached supply agreements with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.

While the company did not break down exactly how many of those who fell ill received the vaccine, the efficacy rate is well above the 50-percent effectiveness required by the US Food and Drug Administration for a coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer said it expects to produce up to 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

