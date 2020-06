Cameron Okoye is his father’s son.

The first child of musician Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola, showed off his amazing dance skills in a new video.

Peter Okoye posted a clip of his child doing his thing. Cameron displayed yet again, legendary dance moves that prove that DNA doesn’t lie.

“@canmeronokoye10 Happy weekend”, the proud dad captioned the video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook