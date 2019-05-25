Peter Okoye Threatens His Brother Paul’s Team With Lawsuit for Using His Image

Peter Okoye has revealed his plans to drag his brother, Paul’s team to court for using his image in promoting their show.

Drama started when the promoter shared the Angola even poster which features the former P-Square stars. Peter Okoye, who has been embroiled in a bitter rivalry with his twin brother, got wind of this and hurriedly took to his Instagram to call them out.

“Na Wa o! So they needed my image to sell their show Angola. This promoters @pubfoureventos you’ll be hearing from my lawyers soon. #UnaDonFindMyTrouble,” he wrote.

And he also shared a screenshot of Paul Okoye in Angola for the event.

See his post below;

