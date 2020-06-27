Peter Okoye Shares Covid-19 Experience, Calls it Three Weeks of Hell

Peter Okoye is the latest celebrity to share his Covid-19 experience after himself, his wife, Lola, and their daughter, Aliona, contracted the deadly virus.

The musician took to Instagram Live to reveal what he described as three weeks of hell in a bid to encourage Nigerians to take the social distancing and sanitizing guidelines seriously.

The former member of the defunct P-Square noted that he was the first member of his family to come down with the virus after which his daughter and wife subsequently contracted it.

”For the past three weeks, I have been ill and most people didn’t even know what was wrong with me. I kept it to myself. It has been three weeks of hell for me and my family.

“I had COVID19 for about three weeks and it happened to me.

“I was sick and I tested positive, he said.

“It’s been hell for this family in this house. Not just me. Even two of my domestic staff.

“After a week, my daughter caught the virus as well. It was sad that when she caught it, the doctor insisted that she has to be self isolated in her own room but my wife did something very courageous. She said no.

“I was sick and I was being self-isolated in my guest room. I couldn’t even see my sick daughter and I was feeling so bad. I felt so bad because I felt that I am the one who actually brought the virus to the house. It was so bad that I had to be calling her on video, checking on her.

“The next day, my wife did someting very courageous. She picked our daughter from her room, held her and took her to the master bedroom and she called me and she started crying. I asked her what happened and she said I cannot live this girl alone. I would rather be infected and be with her.

Peter Okoye went further to reiterate that Covid-19 is real and thankfully, his family and staff have made a full recovery and now test negative.

