Peter Okoye Sends Encouraging Tweet to Cynthia Morgan: “Never Give Up”

Peter Okoye has tweeted his support for Cynthia Morgan, who recently revealed how she fell out with her record label owned by Okoye’s older brother, Jude.

In case you missed the drama: Morgan went on an Instagram Live chat, during which she she out with her record label and lost her royalties. She added that she doesn’t have access to her VeVo account anymore; she suffered so much losses and has been battling depression ever since.

Her revelation moved folks, with many launching a campaign to bring her back to the spotlight.

Now, Peter Okoye, who himself is embroiled in a bitter feud with his brother, Jude Okoye, has tweeted his support for Morgan and also revealed that he knew how bad things would go for her.

“My dear C Morgan, The decision i made 3yrs ago was never about the firm,money or power! It was for my FREEDOM!” he said, adding, “Sad you rejected the contract i gave u. Just because they made you see me like the bad egg. I pray you understand that God has a purpose for everything. Never give up.”

See his tweets:

