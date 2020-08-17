Peter Okoye Reacts to Video of P-Square Getting Back Together

Peter Okoye, one member of the defunct P-Square duo has reacted to a video of the group getting back together after their split.

The video which ignited joy in the hearts of many lovers of the music duo has however been found to be an old video all the way from 2015.

Peter Okoye shut down the news of a reconciliation with his twin brother, Paul Okoye, in reaction to the video where he took responsibility for the break up of the group and requested forgiveness from the fans.

Peter Okoye announces that PSquare is back. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/IbxC5VTCPY — Lists NG (@ListsNG) August 17, 2020

The father of two set the record straight via his twitter handle after the video went viral where he revealed he would be dropping an album, ‘The Prodigal Album’ soon.

He tweeted;

“Stop wasting your time…that’s an old video 2015… Forever Mr P. The prodigal Album Loading….#MrP

Sorry to disappoint folks but it doesn’t look like a reconciliation is happening anytime soon.

