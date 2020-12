For Peter Okoye, there’s no going back to the defunct P-Square music group as he’s done with that phase of his life.

The singer and father of three who goes by Mr P now, made this clear via his Instagram page while also speaking on his single set to drop on Friday and projects for 2021.

Peter Okoye noted that for fans who keep going back to the P-Square drama, they either get over it and come onboard his new train or kindly unfollow him.

Read his posts below.

