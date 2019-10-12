Peter Okoye Endorses Teebillz and Tacha’s New Business Relationship

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Peter Okoye Endorses Teebillz and Tacha’s New Business Relationship

Yesterday, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide revealed she is now signed to Teebillz’s management company, Billz Vizion. And this stirred a warm reaction on social media, even became a trending conversation on Twitter all day.

Teebillz, who is Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, had been away from the entertainment ever since his fall out with Savage. He showed deep interest in representing Tacha following her disqualification from the game.

“A vision is not just a picture of what could be;it’s an appeal to our better selves, a call to become something more. Welcome, Tacha!” he wrote on his Instagram

Now, the duo is working together and one person who is genuinely happy for them is Peter Okoye. He posted this on his Instagram Story:

,

Related Posts

Victoria Kimani Inserts Herself In MI Abaga and Vector tha Viper’s Feud

October 12, 2019

Amber Rose Gives Birth to Second Child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards

October 12, 2019

MBGN 2019: Miss Rivers, Nyekachi Douglas, is the New Queen!

October 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *