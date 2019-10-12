Peter Okoye Endorses Teebillz and Tacha’s New Business Relationship

Yesterday, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide revealed she is now signed to Teebillz’s management company, Billz Vizion. And this stirred a warm reaction on social media, even became a trending conversation on Twitter all day.

Teebillz, who is Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, had been away from the entertainment ever since his fall out with Savage. He showed deep interest in representing Tacha following her disqualification from the game.

“A vision is not just a picture of what could be;it’s an appeal to our better selves, a call to become something more. Welcome, Tacha!” he wrote on his Instagram

Now, the duo is working together and one person who is genuinely happy for them is Peter Okoye. He posted this on his Instagram Story: