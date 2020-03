Peter Okoye has taken to his Instagram Story to call out an unnamed fan who he said was not appreciative of the singer’s financial gift.

“Sent someone money [and] the idiot is asking me ‘how much will that do for me’,” he wrote, adding, “Guy, I don’t even know you. [I’m] just trying to help as much people I can help. Abi you give me money make I keep for you?”

Okoye had a lot more to say to the unnamed folk.

Check out his rant below: