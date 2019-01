Happy birthday to Aliona Okoye!

Today, the daughter of Peter Okoye turned 6 years old, and her proud daddy shared the most adorable collage of them singing his favourite song.

“Birthday girl and myself,” said the happy dad in one post. And in another, he added, “No matter how many birthday come and go. You’ll always be my Little Girl.”

See the heartwarming posts below:

Peter Okoye also shares a son, Cameron, with his wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye.