Peter Obi hails Prof Florence Obi’s emergence as first female VC of UNICAL

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has felicitated with Professor Florence Obi, who became the first female Vice-Chancellor-elect of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

In a statement through his media office, Obi hailed Prof Obi for emerging victorious after the rigorous stages to become the first female Vice Chancellor of the 45-year old institution.

Describing Prof Obi as a profound educational icon, Obi urged her to continue raising the educational standards of the university, while ensuring that the citadel of learning continued producing individuals certified in learning and in character.

“I believe the emergence of Prof Florence Obi as the Vice Chancellor-elect of University of Calabar, Cross River State, is a blessing to the institution. I sincerely congratulate her on such a great attainment, while urging her to boldly keep raising the standard of learning in the institution”, Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor encouraged the youths, especially the female folks, to look up to the likes of Prof Florence Obi, and many other Nigerian women role models and learn from them the virtue of hard work, dedication and focus in one’s endeavours.

