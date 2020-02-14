Peter Obi, Abaribe, attend Nnamdi Kanu parents’ burial

A former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe and others were at the St. Andrews Anglican Church Afaraukwu for the funeral service for Nnamdi Kanu parents on Friday.

The commendation service for Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Sally, held at St Andrews Anglican Church Afaraukwu also had in attendance traditional rulers from different communities.

There was tight security in the town over the war of words between the police and members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

See pictures shared by The Nation below…