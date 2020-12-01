Peter Dinklage to Star in “The Toxic Avenger” Reboot

THR has confirmed that Peter Dinklage has been tapped to star in the reboot of the 1980s cult property, The Toxic Avenger.

Per the outlet, the 1984 film is “centered on a mild-mannered man named Melvin, who becomes disfigured after falling into a vat of toxic waste, and goes on to fight bad guys under the superhero name Toxie. Toxic Avenger went on to be Troma’s biggest hit and the character became a mascot for the outfit.”

The report continues:

“Macon Blair, known for the Sundance film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, will write and direct the project, described as a contemporary reimagining that will subvert the superhero genre ala Deadpool (2016). Troma founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, director of the original, will produce the new outing.”

