Pete Edochie Says Men Who Kneel to Propose to Women are ‘Fools’

Pete Edochie spat some venom at men who kneel to propose to their partners.

According to the Nollywood actor, kneeling before a woman emasculates a man and most probably results into her taking over his home.

“Any young man who gets down on his knees to propose to a girl is not just an idiot, he is a bloody fool, a compound buffoon. We try to copy white people,” he said in the viral rant.

He continued, “I believe in the sancrosanctity of our culture, the essence and the core of our culture. The white man knees down to propose to a girl. You know what it means, the girl takes over the family. This is why whenever you disagree with a wife oversea, you are kicked out and your wife takes the house.”

And he said a lot more.

As expected, the video stirred heated conversations on social media.

Check it out below:

Pete Edochie had this to say about men who kneel down to propose to their women.pic.twitter.com/olgxdf3GWh — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) February 20, 2020