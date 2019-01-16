Pet Crocodile Mauls Woman to Death in Indonesia

An Indonesian woman has been mauled to death by a huge pet crocodile on the island of Sulawesi.

Deasy Tuwo, the head of a laboratory at a pearl farm in Minahasa in North Sulawesi, was killed by the 4.4-meter (14-foot) reptile last Thursday, officials announced.

A staff of the local conservation agency, Hendrik Rundengan, said the 44-year old’s badly mauled body was found by colleagues the following morning.

“The indication is that she fell into the crocodile’s enclosure,” he said, adding the incident was still being investigated by police.

The crocodile, named Merry, had eaten one of the woman’s hands and most of her abdomen was missing, Rundengan said.

“These parts may still be inside the crocodile now,” he added.

The giant reptile was sedated and removed from its enclosure Monday in a three-hour operation that involved dozens of people, including conservation officials, the army and police.

The reptile, which was owned illegally, will be transferred to a conservation area, Rundengan said.

